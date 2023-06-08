In an out-of-the-blue move that indicates he’s still keen to build that national profile, Governor Gavin Newsom started a media blitz Thursday morning promoting a 28th Amendment campaign to promote popular but stalled gun control measures.

California Governor Gavin Newsom insists he is not running for president, though he qualifies that with the caveat that he’s not running in 2024. And we’ll take him at face value on that. But he’s obviously going out of his way to make himself more visible nationally, in ways that are strategic and shrewdly planned. It’s hard to ignore that dynamic as Newsom started an out-of-left-field campaign Thursday morning to propose a 28th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution that would tighten gun control laws nationwide and would aspire to reduce mass shootings, according to the Chronicle.

Newsom made the announcement in a 5:30 a.m. Twitter video post Thursday morning. “Every time, it’s the same. They tell us we can’t stop these massacres,” Newsom says in the video. “They say we can’t stop domestic terrorism without violating the 2nd Amendment, and that thoughts and prayers are the best we can do. I’m here to say that’s a lie. In this country, we do have the power.”

This is clearly being carefully rolled out, as Newsom already had his appearance booked on the Today show this morning. This theoretical 28th Amendment would consist of four measures that are broadly popular with the public, but which the U.S. Congress has failed to enact. These include universal background checks, raising the minimum age to purchase a gun to 21 years old, adding a wait period to buy a gun, and banning assault-rifle sales to civilians — all while leaving the Second Amendment intact.

Yes Newsom is jumping out of his lane here, he’s a state governor proposing an amendment to the U.S. Constitution. But as Politico explains, there is a path, albeit an implausible one. “Newsom and the state Legislature in Sacramento are set to kickoff a nationwide process that would require support from 34 states to trigger a [constitutional] convention,” that site reports.

And that convention is almost certain to not happen, as Democrats currently control only 20 state legislatures at the moment. But Newsom can sure use this to draw a contrast in the many mass shootings that are sure to come, as he guarantees his spot as the go-to telegenic spokesperson who can say he’s trying to do something about this madness every time another mass shooting happens.

Can’t wait for you to defend the fact that Mississippi has the highest gun violence death rate in the nation….



(377% higher than California’s, by the way)



You can’t be serious. https://t.co/lWcy9rqxV6 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 8, 2023



Newsom will likely get some over-the-top pushback (which he welcomes) from top conservatives who will say crime is out of control in California so Gavin Newsom is unqualified to speak on gun violence. But as an Associated Press report on KGO points out, “The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists California as having the 7th lowest gun mortality rate in the country per 100,000 residents,” and California is the “20th lowest in terms of homicide rate, which is not limited to shootings.”

Newsom is very fond contrasting these numbers to those of Texas and Florida.

And he will probably not hesitate to do so in his just-announced sit-down with Fox News’s Sean Hannity, scheduled for this coming Monday night.

