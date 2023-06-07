- An Air India ferry flight has left Mumbai en route to fetch the 216 passengers and 16 crew members stranded in Magadan, Russia, after engine trouble forced an emergency landing there Tuesday for their SFO-bound flight. It's not clear why it took so many hours to get the new plane, or how many Americans were onboard the first one, but the new plane won't touch down in San Francisco until Thursday. [ABC 7]
- The Chronicle texted with one East Bay man who was on the diverted flight, and he said everything was "calm" but that the Russians had basically put them up in a high school gymnasium. [Chronicle]
- A big-rig truck operated by Amazon overturned on Highway 92 in Foster City early Wednesday, dumping packages across the freeway. [NBC Bay Area]
- The country's largest LGBTQ rights organization, the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), has officially declared a state of emergency for the first time ever, ahead of Pride, saying there's been "an unprecedented and dangerous spike in anti-LGBTQ+ legislative assaults" across the country. [ABC 7]
- There’s some allegation in court filings from the feds that former SF PUC director Harlan Kelly “consorted with prostitutes” during a 2004 trip to China involving Walter Wong, and his lawyers are trying to get this thrown out. [Mission Local]
- Average asking rents in Oakland remain three percent below pre-pandemic levels, but they are up five percent over last year. [Socketsite]
- New York City is getting a taste of heavy wildfire smoke this week, with hundreds of fires burning in eastern Canada that have now sent smoke blanketing much of the northeastern U.S. [New York Times]
- Chris Licht, the embattled CEO of CNN, is stepping down. [The Hill]
Photo via Air India