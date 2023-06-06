- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, alleging that it is improperly operating as an unregistered securities broker. The SF-started Coinbase is technically not a San Francisco company anymore, having closed their SF headquarters and going all-remote last year. But it's the second SEC lawsuit in two days against a top crypto exchange, and some leading know-it-alls in the tech industry could be facing some legal reckoning. [CNBC]
Hmmm…. https://t.co/GpVLUT2wP0 pic.twitter.com/Xiyf1mYtFr— Jerque Cousteau jerquecousteau.bsky.social (@neo_antiquarian) June 6, 2023
- The Chronicle has a first-hand report from one of the operators of London Breed’s Tenderloin Center that only lasted for a year, and the tell-all account makes the center come off pretty well. “All told we saved 333 lives,” HealthRIGHT 360 CEO Vitka Eisen writes in a Chron op-ed. “Now, six months after the center closed, the overdose crisis in San Francisco rages on. Accidental overdose deaths are on the rise; a temporary reduction in overdose mortality coincided with the center’s operation.” [Chronicle]
- Governor Gavin Newsom called out Temecula school board president Joseph Komrosky, who called Harvey Milk “a pedophile” in a vote to ban a book that mentioned Milk. “An offensive statement from an ignorant person,” Newsom declared on Twitter. “This isn’t Texas or Florida. In the Golden State, our kids have the freedom to learn.” [Bay Area News Group]
- The beleaguered former Castro 7-11 at 18th and Noe Streets won Planning Commission approval to become the specialty meat shop Muuu Meat. [Hoodline]
- The Santa Clara Coroner’s Office identified the three victims in a San Jose stabbing/carjacking spree that happened last Thursday. [KRON4]
- The Fillmore Safeway has finally turned off the classical music they’ve been blaring to deter homeless “loitering,” after a slew of neighbor complaints. [SFGate]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist