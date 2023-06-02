A fire broke out at the Serramonte Center Target store on Thursday, and it is being investigated as a case of arson.

The smoke began appearing inside the Target store at 2:46 p.m. Thursday, and as KPIX reports, North County Fire Authority sent six trucks to the shopping center. Firefighter proceeded to try to locate the source of the fire and launch an "aggressive attack" on the blaze.

It sounds as though the fire was quickly contained, and per KPIX, firefighters "remained on scene for two hours checking for fire extension, completing salvage and overhaul operations."

No injuries were reported and all customers and employees reportedly self-evacuated.

As KTVU reports, Target is reporting a "major loss" of floor stock from the fire.

The store is currently listed as closed on Google and Yelp, with a "special hours" opening time of 2 p.m.

The fire was classified as an arson, and the Daly City Police Department is now seeking suspects.

The parking lot at the Serramonte Center, outside this Target store, was the site of a SamTrans bus accident in December 2022 that left four people injured and over a dozen cars damaged. The incident was not publicly explained, but a witness at the time belived the bus driver was having a medical emergency at the time.

Photo: David B./Yelp