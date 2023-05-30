The man who built this four-championship Warriors dynasty, and who was the first openly gay general manager in NBA history, has resigned, and the loss of Warriors GM Bob Myers makes their future all the more cloudy.

Back last October when Draymond Green punched teammate Jordan Poole at practice, and TMZ gleefully ran leaked video of the incident, wise NBA minds wondered if this was the end of the Warriors’ four-title dynasty. When the Warriors were surprisingly eliminated by a not-that-good LeBron and the Lakers team a couple weeks back, even more wondered if it was the end for this Steph, Klay, and Draymond core.

And there will be much more fuel on that fire with the not-unexpected news confirmed by CBS Sports Tuesday morning that Warriors general manager Bob Myers has resigned, with four championships and six trips to the NBA Finals under his historic twelve-year run.

BREAKING: Golden State’s Bob Myers – a two-time executive of the year and architect of four NBA championships -- is stepping down as the franchise’s president and general manager, he told ESPN on Tuesday. “It’s just time,” Myers said. pic.twitter.com/r9nkqFOETw — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 30, 2023



The Warriors already had Steph Curry on the roster when Myers was hired as an assistant general manager in 2011, and Myers was part of the team that drafted Klay Thompson that year. Myers was promoted to general manager the next year, and promptly drafted Draymond Green, creating the core we know today. Myers also hired Steve Kerr as coach, and notably swung for the fences with the stunning Kevin Durant free agency acquisition in 2016.

Myers was also the first openly gay general manager in NBA history.

Bob Myers career as a Warriors GM:



• Hired Steve Kerr

• Signed Kevin Durant in 2016.

• Drafted Draymond Green, Harrison Barnes, Jordan Poole.

• Traded for Andrew Bogut

• Traded for Andrew Wiggins

• Signed Andre Iguodala in 2013

• 4 NBA champions



Thankyou, Bob. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/uHpwR1RzUL — jose ☔️ (@KlayForTrey) May 30, 2023



ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news, and Myers said in a brief statement to Wojnarowski, "It's just time." That is a phrase that people use when they quit a job and don’t want to say why.

Insiders guess Myers may take a stint with a high-profile company like Apple or Disney for an interim, or maybe spend a year or so in a broadcast booth, before taking another general manager (or ownership group) role with a different NBA team.

I think Kirk Lacob would/will definitely step into a larger basketball ops role, but I believe the Lacobs know they can't install him as GM. He'd be the lightning rod of all lightning rods.



It'll very likely be Mike Dunleavy Jr. and whoever else he wants to bring in. https://t.co/hoDXW2kfQl — Tim Kawakami (@timkawakami) May 30, 2023

Who may be Myers's replacement candidates to fill his big shoes? If you don’t like nepotism, you will not like these options. ESPN’s Wojnarowski reports that “With Myers's departure, Warriors owner Joe Lacob is expected to seek more prominent roles for his son, Kirk, an executive vice president of basketball operations, and VP of basketball operations Mike Dunleavy Jr.”

So yeah, the team owner might hire his own son for the role, which would not inspire confidence. And longtime Warriors fans who remember this franchise sucking for 40 years will recall the unimpressive tenure of Mike “Coach’s Kid” Dunleavy Jr. (2002-07), though in fairness, it’s not uncommon for mediocre NBA players to become very good coaches or executives after they retire from playing.

And this Warriors roster faces an exceedingly difficult off-season of decisions. Draymond Green could refuse his one-year option and walk this summer, as he reportedly wants a long-term deal. Last year’s emerging superstar Jordan Poole is likely trade-bait after he effectively disappeared against the Lakers. Klay Thompson is entering this final year of his contract, and reportedly wants a max deal, though he is frankly not a max-contract player on a nightly basis anymore, to put it charitably.

The Warriors could bring all the parts back, and have a wildly overpriced $210 million roster for a .500-ish team who can't win on the road. And the nostalgia of those four championships won’t go far next season if that’s the case.

Related: After Being Eliminated By the Lakers, the Warriors' Future Is Both Uncertain and Bright [SFist]

Image: OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 12: General manager Bob Myers of the Golden State Warriors celebrates with the crowd during the Golden State Warriors Victory Parade on June 12, 2018 in Oakland, California. The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 4-0 to win the 2018 NBA Finals. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)