- Nima Momeni, the suspect in the April 4 stabbing death of Cash app founder Bob Lee, is headed to his preliminary hearing Tuesday morning. Following multiple delays in his arraignment, Momeni's attorney Paula Canny will begin laying out the defense they plan to use. [KPIX]
- Alameda police broke up a huge sideshow at Alameda Point on Sunday which was reportedly attended by 3,000 people. Police issued 64 citations and towed five cars, but no arrests were reported. [Chronicle]
- A fire broke out at a UC Berkeley family student housing complex in Albany on Monday, that appears to have arisen out of a "family disturbance" involving an adult and a juvenile. [Chronicle]
- 10 people needed medical treatment Monday afternoon after jumping off a boat in Folsom Lake and struggling to make it to the shoreline. [SFGate]
- There's been a delayed start to coyote pupping season, but San Francisco officials are warning people to be alert when walking in city parks, especially with pet dogs. [KPIX]
- Four brazen thieves walked into the Fourth Street Apple Store in Berkeley on Monday and walked out with $50,000 worth of merchandise. [KPIX]
- Following a night of Russian attacks in Kyiv, drone attacks hit residential buildings in Moscow for the first time, though no injuries were reported. [CNN]
- In-N-Out Burger is throwing a 75th birthday bash for the fast-food chain at the Pomona Dragstrip this October, which is now named the In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip. [Bay Area News Group]
Photo: Yaroslav Muzychenko