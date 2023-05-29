There was a shooting late Sunday night outside the LUMA hotel in Mission Bay, not far from Oracle Park, that left one man with serious injuries.

The shooting reportedly occurred right round midnight last night on the 100 block of Channel Street, between 3rd and 4th streets. As ABC 7 reports, a witness said they heard seven shots, and police arrived to find a victim suffering life-threatening injuries.

Reportedly, some glass on the front of the LUMA hotel was shattered by a bullet.

Per KRON4, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 to message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.

Photo via Google Street View