- The body of a San Jose man was recovered after he drowned in Lake Del Valle in Livermore on Saturday. Divers found the body of 26-year-old Daniel Cullison, who witnesses say appeared to struggle as soon as he dove into the water. [KTVU]
- Big crowds came out to celebrate Carnaval in the Mission District on Sunday, and Hoodline has a bevy of photos from the parade.
- A fire that broke out Sunday afternoon at an apartment building in Oakland, on the 1100 block of Foothill Boulevard, was contained within 30 minutes by a crew of 25 firefighters. [KRON4]
- Both BART and Muni say that they need the state to prevent them from falling off a "fiscal cliff" in the next couple of years. [KTVU]
- World War II veteran and East Bay resident Alfred Gross celebrated his 100th birthday on Sunday. [KPIX]
- There was a memorial ceremony Sunday afternoon, held by the USS San Francisco Foundation, to honor fallen sailors in World War II. [NBC Bay Area]
- The free wi-fi at the Castro's public library branch is now being shut off at night in order to deter homeless people from congregating nearby to use it. [Mission Local]
Photo by Cheryl Guerrero/Hoodline