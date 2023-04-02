A 52-year-old man was fatally shot in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood on Saturday, according to SFPD.

On Saturday afternoon, the victim was discovered on the 200 block of Golden Gate Avenue, suffering from several gunshot wounds, KTVU reported.Officers responding to the scene at about 1:05 p.m. tried to provide medical assistance, they said, and the injured man was rushed to a local hospital with critical injuries.

However, despite their best efforts, the victim ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

The suspected shooter is reportedly still on the loose as of Sunday morning.

SFPD’s homicide unit is now investigating the killing, according to the Chronicle. And they’re asking for any witnesses with information to contact the department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text TIP411, starting the message with "SFPD."

