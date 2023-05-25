The Union Street Festival returns to the historic and charmingly cool Cow Hollow neighborhood on June 3-4 and this year may be the 45th rendition but it’s a new day for one of San Francisco’s longest running street fairs.

Miramar Events, producer of popular, high-profile festivals around the Bay Area since 1986 is partnering with the Union Street Association to bring a fresh, new energy and vibe to the festival.

The festival lineup features some of the best up-and-coming musicians and DJs throughout the event, high-end handmade arts and crafts by the west coast’s top art designers and creators, luscious food and drink offerings from the Bay’s best food trucks and vendors, premium wine, seasonal craft beer, and signature cocktails, and artisan specialty food makers. Also showcased at the event will be a collaborative paint temple, the iconic Waiters Race started more than two decades ago, and family-friendly entertainment and vendors.

The stellar music bill on the Unity Stage includes Freestone Peaches, Coast Tribe, Victoria George and the High Lonesome, Wreckless Strangers, The Rockmakers, Michelle Lambert and Bob Culbertson plus special guest DJs bringing entertainment from end to end on the street stroll all weekend.

Featuring up to 100 artist and design creators from some of West Coast’s top artisan brands – Jentana (jewelry), Lisa Flemming Ceramics, McKinnon Collective (handmade leather bags), Michael Rohner Art (fine art), Flyladytee (custom apparel), Demby | Co-Home (fragrance products), Alix Clo (bath, body and wellness) are among the headliners.

Bring your appetite for two food epicenters showcasing a diverse lineup of the Bay’s best food trucks and vendors – Berber, Cochinita, Bowl’d Acai, Kaböb Trölley, Cousins Maine Lobster, Respectable Bird, Kaiyo Restaurant, Alebrijes Oaxacan Kitchen, Gio Gelati, Humphry Slocombe, Rock Club Burgers, Mariapilar Ice Creamery, Treats By The Bay.

Enjoy refreshing custom cocktails while strolling through the art and entertainment. Local favorite Wilder will be serving its award-winning Espressotini cocktail, an award-winning cocktail. Whiskey fans will savor 10th Street Distillery’s satisfying cocktails – California Coast Highball or California Coast Gold Rush.

Dynamic new features include a collaborative paint temple with a dance park DJ collective spinning house music from their one-of-a-kind Neptune themed art car.

The Union Street Festival has a unique tradition started more than two decades ago by legendary San Francisco event producer Terry Pimsleur: the highly entertaining Waiters Race with teams of servers from neighborhood bars and restaurants who compete to see who can race up the hill fastest while carrying a serving tray with full glasses of drinks.

The festival’s designated rideshare and taxi drop-off/pick-up location is at the southeast corner of Fillmore and Union Streets.

Avoid the traffic and ride your bike! Free centrally located bicycle parking racks will be set up on Buchanan and Union Streets. Please bring your own lock.

There is limited vehicle parking capacity on city streets around the area. The Lombard Street Garage – Lot #202 (2055 Lombard Street) and Pierce Street Garage – Lot #206 (3236 Pierce Street) are the closest parking garage options. Drivers can also research and book parking in advance through IMPARK – https://www.impark.com/san-francisco-bay

In partnership with the festival, the historic Octagon House, a Union Street landmark, will be opening its doors to visitors during the Union Street Festival! Stop by for a visit and to shop and learn more about this magnificent Colonial Dame. They'll be open June 3-4 from 11am to 2pm each day. The Octagon House is located at 2645 Gough Street (at Union Street). Octagon House is one of two remaining 19th century octagonal houses in San Francisco and is currently the state headquarters of the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America in California. Octagon House was designated an Historical Landmark in 1968 by the City of San Francisco and was placed on the National Register of Historical Places in 1972.

“We’re striving for Union Street to be a spark in helping revitalize The City’s festival scene and a meaningful catalyst in bringing people from around the region back to the beautiful City of San Francisco to enjoy the best of its unique, homegrown artisan brands and its rich and diverse culture,” said Miramar Events.

The festival will take place on June 3-4 from 11am to 7pm on Saturday and 10am to 6pm on Sunday and flows along Union Street from Fillmore to Octavia.

The free-admission festival is a smoke-free event and a welcoming space for all.

Get details at https://www.unionstfestival.com

WEBSITE: https://www.unionstfestival.com

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/unionstfest

INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/unionstfest/

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/miramarcrew

PROMO VIDEO: https://vimeo.com/817462690