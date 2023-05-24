- The suspect arrested in the horrific Tuesday morning crash that took the life of a bystander at a bus stop at 16th and Potrero has been identified as 57-year-old Carlo Watson of San Francisco. Watson allegedly carjacked a city-owned pickup truck and led police and sheriff's deputies on a high-speed chase through Potrero Hill that ended in the crash, killing a 58-year-old man and injuring three other people at the 22-Fillmore bus stop. [KPIX]
- The next-door neighbors of Darren Price, the man accused of having an illegal drug-processing lab at his home on 1734 22nd Avenue which is believed to have been the cause of a massive explosion in February that killed Price's wife, are suing Price's landlords over the irreparable damage to their home. David Garth and his wife Nang Phommavongsay have filed suit against the owners of the home Price was renting, Peter and Diane De Martini, whom the plaintiffs say should have known about the dangerous butane tanks in the home. [KRON4]
- The audio on that Ron DeSantis presidential campaign-launch event on Twitter Spaces kept cutting out, and it was all pretty glitchy, and President Biden's team took the opportunity to troll DeSantis via tweet. The President's personal account tweeted "This link works," with a link to his campaign donation page. [KRON4]
- Apparently the alliance between DeSantis and Musk has been brewing for at least a year. [CNN]
- The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors has approved $2.2 million in their new budget to cover costs of hiring attorney to handle cases related to the Antioch police scandal. [KPIX]
- California First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom has released a new report that she says "shows how too much time online exposes young people to a constant comparison culture and leads to feelings of inadequacy and low self-esteem." [KPIX]
- Richard "Bigo" Barnett, the Arkansas man who was seen putting his feet up on Nancy Pelosi's desk during the January 6th insurrection has been sentenced to 4.5 years, and he's vowed to appeal. [NBC News]
- An anti-trans group has seized on a video from a track meet involving California high school girls, targeting the second-place finisher, Athena Ryan, who is trans. [Chronicle]