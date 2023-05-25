- A chain-reaction crash occurred early Thursday on eastbound I-580 in Livermore which left one person dead. The crash appears to have been triggered by a speeding Mustang colliding with a pickup truck around 3:30 a.m., and the driver of the Mustang is the deceased. [KPIX]
- A funeral for Banko Brown is scheduled for today (Thursday) at 11 a.m. at Third Baptist Church near Alamo Square. The Rec. Dr. Amos Brown, civil rights attorney John Burris, and members of Brown's family are expected to speak. [NBC Bay Area]
- Governor Gavin Newsom gathered SF business leaders and city officials at a meeting in Sacramento Wednesday to discuss the city's fentanyl crisis and efforts to revitalize downtown. [ABC 7]
- A 21-year-old suspect, Malachi Cox, who's been linked to the recent murder of an El Cerrito high school student, also appears to be linked to a prolific East Bay carjacking crew. [East Bay Times]
- A 34-year-old Oakland man, Javon Zachary, is headed back to federal prison for robbing a U.S. mail carrier at gunpoint and telling investigators he planned to steal the mail carrier's satchel in order to impersonate a mail carrier in future crimes. [East Bay Times]
- The Mission District has had the most new parklet permits issued of any other neighborhood in San Francisco since last summer. [Mission Local]
- In yet another decision limiting the Environmental Protection Agency's powers, the Supreme Court has ruled in favor of an Idaho couple who sought to build a house on a soggy piece of land near a lake, which the EPA and lower courts had ruled was a protected wetland. [New York Times]