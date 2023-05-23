A police pursuit of a carjacking suspect Tuesday morning ended in a violent crash into a bus stop outside the Potrero Center shopping area at 16th Street and Potrero Avenue, leaving five people seriously injured and businesses damaged.

As KRON4 reports, the incident began around 10 a.m. after SFPD officers responded to a report of a carjacking at Folsom and Mabini streets. Officers identified a vehicle matching the description of the stolen vehicle near Kansas and 25th streets, and a pursuit ensued.

The suspects appear to have sped west on 25th Street and north on Potrero Avenue, crashing at the busy intersection of 16th and Potrero.

Five people were injured, including bystanders and possibly suspects in the vehicle or in other vehicles involved. Images from the scene show at least two vehicles involved, including a white Ford pickup truck that hit the bus stop.

Property damage from the crash appears to have included a bus stop, a Boston Market, and an O'Reilly Auto Parts store.

Photo via Citizen app

Police say that one suspect was detained at the scene.

Injuries range from serious to critical, among the five people who were wounded.

The public is being told to avoid the area of 16th and Potrero as an investigation is underway, and traffic will be heavy.

Photo: Citizen app

After a car accident in or around San Francisco, you may need assistance with the legal ramifications.

It might be important for you to speak with accident injury attorneys to establish if you are due financial payments from insurance companies or other individuals involved.

You may also need to protect yourself from lawsuits. Reach out to some of the Best Car Accident Injury Attorneys in San Francisco to do your own research and find the perfect fit for your exact case.