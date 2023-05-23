A police pursuit of a carjacking suspect Tuesday morning ended in a violent crash into a bus stop outside the Potrero Center shopping area at 16th Street and Potrero Avenue, leaving five people seriously injured and businesses damaged.

As KRON4 reports, the incident began around 10 a.m. after SFPD officers responded to a report of a carjacking at Folsom and Mabini streets. Officers identified a vehicle matching the description of the stolen vehicle near Kansas and 25th streets, and a pursuit ensued.

The suspects appear to have sped west on 25th Street and north on Potrero Avenue, crashing at the busy intersection of 16th and Potrero.

Five people were injured, including bystanders and possibly suspects in the vehicle or in other vehicles involved. Images from the scene show at least two vehicles involved, including a white Ford pickup truck that hit the bus stop.

Property damage from the crash appears to have included a bus stop, a Boston Market, and an O'Reilly Auto Parts store.

A vehicle crash near 16th Street and Potrero Avenue in San Francisco has injured five people, a fire department representative tells KQED.



Photo: Christopher Alam / @KQED pic.twitter.com/A0DXZNACxk — KQED News (@KQEDnews) May 23, 2023 BREAKING: I’m at 16th and Potrero for for a crash. Tons of debris everywhere. SFPD and SFFD on scene. @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/SbnKAcav2Q — Ryan Curry (@RyanCurryTV) May 23, 2023

Photo via Citizen app

Police say that one suspect was detained at the scene.

Injuries range from serious to critical, among the five people who were wounded.

The public is being told to avoid the area of 16th and Potrero as an investigation is underway, and traffic will be heavy.

Photo: Citizen app