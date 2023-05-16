- The free outdoor movies in the park series Sundown Cinema announced its 2023 movie schedule, starting with arguably the greatest SF horror movie ever, the 1978 Invasion of the Body Snatchers on June 8. Other films include Top Gun: Maverick (June 30), Moana (July 21), sing-along Mamma Mia (August 18) Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (September 8) Legally Blonde (September 29), and Ghostbusters (October 20). [Examiner]
- Senator Dianne Feinstein apparently could not remember that she had been absent from the Senate for two-and-a-half months when questioned by reporters. In remarks that have been confirmed by multiple reporters, Feinstein said of her absence, “No, I haven’t been gone,” and “No, I’ve been here. I’ve been voting.” [Slate]
- A former BART cop lost his bid to become a San Ramon police officer over a video in which he uttered numerous racist slurs. On a video game streaming platform, former BART police officer Nathan Washam is heard saying “The police hate n******,” and of Jewish people, he said, “Send you straight to the ovens for shit like that.” [Chronicle]
- The New York Times weighed on the San Francisco reparations proposals, and task force member Eric McDonnell said of the $5 million per person proposal, “Our mission was not a feasibility study,” and “It was, assess the harm, assign the value.” [NY Times]
- A 15-month-old child was hit by gunfire shrapnel during an attempted robbery in Oakland’s Trestle Glen neighborhood. [NBC Bay Area]
- East San Jose day care center Kidango-Linda Vista Center was found to have drinking water with 120 times the legal limit of lead in its water. [Hoodline]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist