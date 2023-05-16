Last year’s Bay to Breakers was marred by revelations that organizer Capstone Event Group gave donations to Trump, Matt Gaetz, and Marjorie Taylor Greene, but new local organizers have taken over operation of this year’s race.

Runners of last year’s annual Bay to Breakers race were widely not thrilled when we learned, just four days before the race, that the event’s new South Carolina-based operator Capstone Event Group was a prolific donor to right-wing Republican candidates. It turned out Capstone’s board chair John Kane had given financial contributions to the Trump campaign, as well as other right-wing congressional loons Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz, Rand Paul, Jim Jordan, and Josh Hawley, plus he helped establish some sort of anti-gay church.

In a 2016 pledgeit post, Kane said, “My Church, Holy Trinity Church in Raleigh, NC, is extremely important to me. I was a founding member of over [sic] 12 years ago…” 2/ — KnowTheCEO (@KnowTheCEO) May 14, 2022

But Bay to Breakers participants can run and drink a little easier this year. Turns out that in late 2022, Capstone quietly sold off their hosting rights to the race to Silverback, an SF-based sports events production agency, and California race organizer Motiv Running.

Silverback assumes new role as managing partner of Zappos Bay to Breakers. 112th Annual Event Takes Place Sunday, May 21, 2023 in San Francisco. @Baytobreakers #baytobreakers https://t.co/vuUzEadRU1 — David Perry & Associates, Inc (@dpna) February 7, 2023

"As stewards of such an historic event, our number one goal will always be to deliver a safe and inclusive experience," Silverback CEO Kyle Meyers told the Examiner shortly after the transaction. "Bay to Breakers is a time honored San Francisco tradition where all are welcome."

The price was not disclosed. According to the press release, “In October 2022, Motiv Sports acquired Bay to Breakers from Capstone Event Group and entered into a partnership with Silverback to grow and operate the San Francisco event.”

Silverback has actually been the event’s producer since 2017, handling logistics like permitting, street closures, and coordination of volunteers and vendors.

