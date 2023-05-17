- Oakland police are seeking the public's help in finding a possible kidnapping (or trafficking) victim, who was seen being forced into a vehicle Tuesday by two men. The vehicle is a white Chevrolet truck with a black cargo cover, California license plate 8Y51451. [Bay City News]
- A former Apple employee, 35-year-old Webao Wang of Mountain View, has been charged with stealing autonomous car trade secrets before fleeing to China in 2018. [NBC Bay Area]
- One person was stabbed during an armed robbery near Jack London Square in Oakland on Tuesday evening. [KRON4]
- Oakland police say they have arrested five people, including two juveniles, who are suspected of carrying out at least 10 armed robberies over the last 30 days in Oakland. [KTVU]
- The Harvey Milk LGBTQ Democratic Club held a panel discussion Tuesday, led by activist Honey Mahogany, about the Banko Brown shooting, that included trans men and attorneys who largely disagreed with the DA's decision not to press charges against the shooter. [KTVU]
- A survey of San Francisco residents found that the city's two most hated statues were both removed three years ago — the Christopher Columbus statue that stood near Coit Tower, and the Junipero Serra statue pulled down by protesters in Golden Gate Park. [Chronicle]
