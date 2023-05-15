Summer is just around the corner, and if you're looking for a fun and exciting way to stay active, meet new people, and enjoy some much needed time away from your screens, then Volo Sports is just what you need! Volo provides endless ways to get out, exercise, have fun, and make new friends.

So, whether you're a seasoned athlete or just looking to try something new, read on to find out why you should sign up for a Volo Sports League in San Francisco this summer!

1. You’ll make new friends (or even meet your future spouse!) Volo provides a fun and engaging way to meet like-minded people in a low pressure setting. When you sign up for a league, whether it be as a full team, small group, or free agent, you’ll meet a welcoming community, who may just become your next best friends. Relationships have been known to blossom on the field, and there have even been a few Volo weddings over the years!

2. It’s a great way to get moving and spend time outdoors while having fun. Running on a treadmill or lifting weights in a dark stuffy gym isn't the only way to be active! Mix up your workout routine this spring by getting out on the field or court with Volo San Francisco. With sports ranging from soccer to volleyball to flag football, there are plenty of options available to get your heart pumping and have fun while doing it.

3. There’s something for everyone. Not looking for something so competitive? Try your hand at one of Volo’s more social sports like cornhole, kickball, and bocce, or see what all the hype is about with the latest craze that’s sweeping the nation: pickleball!



4. Convenience. Volo’s reach extends throughout the 7x7. With leagues taking place from the Marina to Golden Gate Park to Potrero Hill and everywhere in between, you can find a convenient location to play close to home or work any day of the week.

5. Zero commitment options. New in 2023, Volo now offers daily play! Can’t commit to an 8 week league? Drop in as a sub or join a pickup game. Simply register in the Volo app to reserve your spot, show up, and play!

6. It’s for the kids! The Volo Kids Foundation is powered by Volo’s adult sports leagues. A portion of every registration goes to support free programs for kids. Volunteers for the Volo Kids Foundation can play in adult leagues for free!



So, are you ready to get your game on? Check out the full summer lineup here, and register ASAP to secure your spot! Use code SFIST to save $10 on your registration.