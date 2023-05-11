Date: Saturday, June 17th, 8:00 PM

Venue: Greek Theatre-U.C. Berkeley, Berkeley, CA

EGOT-winning and multiplatinum recording artist John Legend delivers a special solo performance.

Fans are invited to experience firsthand an unforgettable evening as 12-time GRAMMY winner, John Legend, performs songs and shares stories from his illustrious career. The event will take place at the Greek Theatre-U.C. Berkeley on Saturday, June 17th, at 8:00 PM. The performance features intimate reimaginings of his greatest hits, such as "All of Me," "Ordinary People," and "Tonight," along with personal stories from his life and selections from his most recent release, LEGEND (including "Nervous" and "Wonder Woman").

About John Legend

John Legend is an accomplished singer-songwriter who has earned 12 Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, a Tony Award, and an Emmy Award, making him the first African American man to achieve the prestigious "EGOT" status (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony) and one of only seventeen people to do so. Throughout his career, he has released eight celebrated albums:

Get Lifted (2004)

Once Again (2006)

Evolver (2008)

Love in the Future (2013)

Darkness and Light (2016)

A Legendary Christmas Deluxe (2019)

Bigger Love (2020)

Most recently, LEGEND (2022)

In addition to his musical achievements, John Legend has made a significant impact in television and film, starring in NBC's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR LIVE IN CONCERT, and serving as a coach on THE VOICE for seasons 16 and 22. He is also a principal of Get Lifted Film Co., which produces film and television projects, including the upcoming adaptation of S.A. Cosby's BLACKTOP WASTELAND.

As an activist, Legend launched HUMANLEVEL in 2021 and initiated the #FREEAMERICA campaign in 2015, focusing on uplifting communities impacted by institutionalized racism and ending mass incarceration. He also serves on the board of multiple organizations focused on education, leadership, and social justice.

Don't miss this unique opportunity to see John Legend in a rare solo performance that promises to be an unforgettable night of songs and stories.