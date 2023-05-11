In typical fashion, Elon Musk made a major announcement about Twitter via tweet on Thursday without providing complete details — which, again, might have been handled differently if he had a PR department.

Just before 1 p.m. Pacific Time Thursday, Musk announced that he's hired a new CEO for Twitter, and all we know is her gender and vague start date.

"Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks!" Musk wrote. "My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops."

The move has been expected, and Musk himself indicated back in December that he might step down from the CEO role soonish — though he also said at one point that it could take a full year for him to do so.

"~6 weeks" puts in early summer, and no doubt the tech-world rumor mill is going to produce a name right quick. This person, whoever she is, may still be in the process of giving notice wherever she currently works.

As The Verge writes upon hearing the news, "It seems unlikely that giving someone else one specific title will make Twitter any less of a wild ride." Musk, after all, is the owner and has run the company for the last seven months according to his own whims, grievances, and methods of cost-cutting.

Musk's offer to buy the company just over a year ago was, itself, some sort of whim. Because as it turned out, once he thought better of it and looked at some numbers, he did everything he could to try to back out of the deal for four months, going so far as to let the case go to the Delaware Court of Chancery, where business disputes like this get hashed out. Musk declined to pay a $1 billion penalty, and so here we are.

Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey, who at one point sounded supportive of Musk's takeover before he himself resigned from the company's board, recently posted to his new social platform Bluesky that Musk "should have walked away and paid the $1b."

Anyway, in the absence of a name for this new CEO, the memes have begun:

