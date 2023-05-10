The SF Board of Supervisors on Tuesday evening unanimously voted in favor of a resolution to press the DA's office to release surveillance video of the Banko Brown shooting. The standoff continues, as DA Brooke Jenkins has said releasing the video now would be unethical. [Mission Local]

The standoff continues, as DA Brooke Jenkins has said releasing the video now would be unethical. [Mission Local] The SF school board is now investigating claims of discrimination on its parent advisory council (PAC). Chinese American parents say they were kept off the PAC despite there being vacant seats. [Chronicle]

Chinese American parents say they were kept off the PAC despite there being vacant seats. [Chronicle] Officers with the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office engaged in a high-speed chase on 101 that began in Windsor Tuesday morning and ended with a crash in Cotati. The officers spotted a vehicle speeding that matched the description of one carjacked in Vallejo, and one 37-year-old suspect, Ernesto Samuel Esquivel, was arrested after he struck a parked a car. [KRON4]

The officers spotted a vehicle speeding that matched the description of one carjacked in Vallejo, and one 37-year-old suspect, Ernesto Samuel Esquivel, was arrested after he struck a parked a car. [KRON4] The winner of Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show last night was a dog from Palm Springs named Buddy Holly. Buddy is a petit basset griffon Vendéen, a rabbit-hunting breed from the Vendée region of France, and the breed has never taken the top trophy before. [Bay Area News Group / Associated Press]

Buddy is a petit basset griffon Vendéen, a rabbit-hunting breed from the Vendée region of France, and the breed has never taken the top trophy before. [Bay Area News Group / Associated Press] Also, country singer Tim McGraw and wife Faith Hill had a dog in the competition, a Bracco Italiano, which won Best in Breed, and this was the first year this breed was in the show. [People]

A former IRS guy, who also worked as a tax enforcement officer for the city of Oakland, has been charged by the feds in a PPP-loan fraud scheme. [KTVU]

Los Gatos is looking to make itself a tourist destination and is planning to open a visitor center in town. [Bay Area News Group]

A Vallejo family, the de Albas, recently won big on Family Feud. [Bay Area News Group]

Top image: Janice Hayes and Buddy Holly, the Petit Basset Griffon Vendeen, winner of the Hound Group, wins Best in Show at the 147th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Presented by Purina Pro Plan at Arthur Ashe Stadium on May 09, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club)