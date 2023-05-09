- Former President Donald Trump was found liable for battery and defamation in the lawsuit from former Elle writer E. Jean Carroll. A jury awarded Carroll $5 million in the civil suit, though of course Trump vows he will appeal. Meanwhile, New York Rep. George Santos is being criminally charged by the feds, so a pretty good national news day today. [ABC News]
- The Oakland A’s abruptly pulled out of their proposed Las Vegas stadium site in favor of a different site across town, and this move does not appear to be going smoothly. The new proposed stadium site is at the Tropicana Las Vegas site, with the A’s expected to ask for $395 million in public funding, as opposed to the $500 million they asked for at the previous proposed site. [Nevada Independent]
- Free Narcan vending machines are coming to Santa Clara University, and other Bay Area colleges are expected to get them too. In another attempt to combat the opioid overdose crisis, other schools like Stanford are expected to get these machines as well. [Hoodline]
- Sigh… Dave Chappelle announced two more surprise shows in SF for Tuesday and Thursday nights, if you want to go see some asshole who will probably just bring Elon Musk up on stage. [Chronicle]
- Another commercial real estate bloodbath, as the 350 California building sold for an estimated 75% less than its original 2020 asking price. [SF Business Times]
- In the ongoing Clarence Thomas billionaire gift scandal, Senate Democrats are now asking Harlan Crow for details on all the gifts he’s given to Thomas. [NYTimes]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist