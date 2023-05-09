Two people were injured leaping from windows to escape the fire, with three others injured by the fire itself, as an early Tuesday morning fire at the Sunset’s Avalon Sunset Towers is believed to have been caused by an e-bike’s lithium-ion battery.

A fire broke out shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday morning at the Avalon Sunset Towers, injuring five people altogether, according to the Chronicle. Three people were injured by the fire itself at 6 Locksley Avenue in the Inner Sunset, and SF Fire Department Captain Jonathan Baxter tells the Chronicle that “Two individuals ultimately jumped from windows for their safety,” and were also injured. All five victims are expected to recover.

KPIX adds that eight people have been displaced by the fire, though only two units were damaged.

Here's the footage without the SMS compression pic.twitter.com/vprAb3RXej — Ryan Malabed (@ryanmalabed) May 9, 2023

KTVU has the additional detail that the fire is believed to have been caused by a lithium-ion battery used on an e-bike, though the Chronicle adds that the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

KTVU adds in their 9:20 a.m. update to their story that “Three of the five people hurt were still recovering at the hospital.”

In the aftermath, the SF Fire Department is talking up their tips for disposing of old batteries. “These batteries, which are often the rechargeable kind, are stamped with ‘Lithium’ or ‘Li’ or ‘Li-ion,’” the department tweeted. “Please tape over the ends of these batteries before recycling. Left uncovered, they can cause fires if they come in contact with other batteries.”

“Batteries that are bulging, corroded, leaking, or showing burn marks can also cause fires,” they add. “Call 415-330-1405 or 415-355-3700 for special instructions. Do NOT place on a bin or in a bucket.”

Image: @SFFDPIO via Twitter





