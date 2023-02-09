A fire quickly consumed and destroyed a home in San Francisco's Sunset District, and the fire reportedly began with or included an explosion that shattered windows in neighboring homes.

The San Francisco Fire Department responded to the three-alarm blaze around 9:30 a.m. Thursday at 1749 22nd Avenue, near Noriega Street. As KTVU reports, "By 10:25, the home was a charred shell."

Photos from the scene show the house, in a row of similar houses, fully engulfed in flames and then destroyed. And KTVU reports that multiple nearby homes were evacuated.

Photo via SFFD

UPDATE 3- ALARM FIRE 3 HOMES AFFECTED- 1 INJURY AT THIS TIME- 1700 BLOCK OF 22ND AVE EVACUATED- AVOID THE AREA https://t.co/unrhslXklE pic.twitter.com/gOuwWUJ7J3 — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) February 9, 2023



The SFFD said in a tweet that one person was injured in the fire and was being treated for burns.

At least two other homes, on either side of the fire, appear to have suffered damage.

Neighbors told KTVU that they heard an explosion, but that has not been further explained.

Supervisor Joel Engardio tweeted from the scene that there was a "possible gas explosion" at the home, and there was a "possible fatality."

Writing on Twitter, local resident Ted Goldberg says, "We heard and felt what sounded like an explosion moments before this fire in San Francisco's Sunset district started sending out smoke."

We heard and felt what sounded like an explosion moments before this fire in San Francisco's Sunset district started sending out smoke. This is a photo from the Outer Richmond. @KQEDnews https://t.co/URTfZdSDRB pic.twitter.com/k2ckST8rrw — Ted Goldberg (@TedrickG) February 9, 2023



This is a developing story.