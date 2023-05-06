Police investigated after a 64-year-old woman was discovered dead in the common area of her apartment building before 10 a.m. Friday, police said, according to the Chronicle.

They reportedly had probable cause to arrest another resident of the apartment building — located on the 400 block of Duboce Street, on the border between the Duboce Triangle and Lower Haight neighborhoods— on suspicion of the homicide.

Neither the identity of the victim nor the suspect have been released yet, but the Chronicle confirmed that the suspect under arrest is 41 years old.

The exact cause of death has also not been publicly released by police. It's unclear the nature of the relationship between the two beyond neighbors.

Authorities say that the case is under investigation.

