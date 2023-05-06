A mass shooting has been reported in Chico, claiming the life of a 17-year-old girl and injuring five others, according to Chico Police.

According to a Facebook live from the Chico Police Department, police responded to an incident on the 1000 block of Columbus Avenue, just off Chico State's campus, around 3:30 Saturday morning. Responders reportedly found six gunshot victims and transported all of the victims to a local hospital, where the teenage girl passed away, as the Chronicle reported. Her identity has not been released yet.

The surviving victims are a 19-year-old man, a 21-year-old man, and a 17-year-old girl who suffered non-life-threatening injuries in stable conditions, and an 18-year-old and a 20-year-old man who were treated at a hospital and released, according to authorities.

Officers are also not releasing information about the suspected shooter, and if that person is in custody or not, or if it was one of the victims.

Police did note that officers had been to the scene of the shooting and the scene of the party about half an hour before they responded to the injured victims to clear the party, and they had made an arrest then of a person in possession of a firearm and reckless gunfire.

Chico Police said they were still investigating and the investigation was in its early stages. They're asking the public for any information or tips.

Image via Tony Webster, CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons.