- Vida Blue, a baseball star who played for both the Oakland Athletics and San Francisco Giants during a 17-year career, died at age 73 late Saturday evening, the A's confirmed. He helped the A’s win three consecutive World Series titles during Oakland’s reign in the early 1970s. [Mercury News]
- NBC Sports Bay Area said that Glen Kuiper, veteran announcer for the Oakland Athletics, has been suspended for using a racial slur during the A's game against the Kansas City Royals on Friday night. Pending a review of the incident, for which Kuiper has apologized, he won’t be broadcasting until further notice. [KRON4]
- Dublin police arrested a 23-year-old woman on Friday in connection with the fatal stabbing and beating of a male victim. She also faces domestic violence charges, as the suspect was believed to be in a dating relationship with the victim, according to authorities. [KRON4]
- First Republic Bank execs might have illegally traded before the bank’s sale to JPMorgan Chase, the SEC alleges in a new investigation. [Bloomberg]
- For the third year in a row, San Francisco has hosted the United States Sail Grand Prix, and it took place this weekend, drawing a crowd of thousands to watch high-speed sailboat races from countries around the globe. [ABC7]
- A fatal accident that claimed the life of one person occurred on Saturday night at the North Livermore Road on-ramp to westbound Interstate 580 involving three cars, which reportedly may have been racing. [ABC7]
- One of the major routes to Yosemite, a section of Highway 120, will be closed until as late as July, park officials said. [SFGate]
Image via Unsplash/Leo Korman.