- A driver allegedly "limped" away from a hit-and-run in the Mission District last night after crashing into two cars. The car sped down 22nd Street between York and Hampshire before ultimately crashing and knocking down a small tree. [Mission Local]
- The Nasser family, who own the historic Castro Theatre, have responded to the nonprofit Castro Theatre Conservancy's recently released alternative proposal for taking over the theater. They say it is largely the same proposal the group put forward a year ago "repackaged as a press release," and they say the group fails to make a binding commmitment to making necessary capital improvements to the building. [Hoodline]
- San Francisco lost a fair number of high-earning people during the pandemic who moved out of the city, and the IRS has now crunched the numbers and the city saw a net loss of $14.8 billion in income between 2019 and 2021. [Chronicle]
- Travis Kalanick's Cloudkitchens, the ghost kitchen startup that has already opened multi-kitchen facilities for delivery pickups in Oakland and SF, is readying a new dine-in food hall location in downtown San Jose. [Hoodline]
- Enrique Tarrio, the former leader of the Proud Boys, and three other members of the group were just convicted of sedition for their actions on January 6th, and now await sentencing. [New York Times]
- It's Star Wars Day, a.k.a. May the Fourth, and actress Carrie Fisher is getting a posthumous star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood today. [Associated Press]
- SF drag legend Juanita More! went on ABC 7 to talk with Reggie Aqui about her Pride party and this year's nonprofit recipient, Queer Life Space. [ABC 7]
Photo: Piotr Musiol