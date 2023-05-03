- A Santa Clara city councilmember, Anthony Becker, has pleaded not guilty to charges that he leaked a confidential civil grand jury report to the San Francisco 49ers last year and then lied about it. The report detailed how the 49ers organization had gotten too cozy with the city council, and Becker is accused of leaking the report to the team and the Silicon Valley Voice. [Mercury News]
- A Texas-bound passenger on a United Airlines flight at SFO on Sunday night caused enough of a problem during boarding, apparently over some seat confusion, that he's been banned, and he was charged with battery. The scuffle can be seen in the video below, and also he apparently opened the plane's exit door while it was still on the ground, and looked like he was going to jump out of the plane. [ABC 7]
- A 44-year-old Orinda man, David Justice, who's been out on $500,000 bail since 2020 on a rape charge, has been arrested for choking his 80-year-old relative. Justice had been living with the relative, possibly his mother?, under court order, and she had put up the bail money in 2020. [East Bay Times]
- Someone flushed some "foreign objects" down a toilet on the fourth floor of San Francisco's Main Library in January, and it caused a sewage spill and damages to the building totaling $550,000. The Board of Supervisors' Budget and Finance Committee approved the repairs at their meeting today. [Chronicle]
- Oakland Fire Department Chief Reginald Freeman is stepping down from the job after two years. He's apparently gotten a "high-level" job in the private sector. [East Bay Times]
- A lawyer defending Donald Trump in a Manhattan rape trial says he will be presenting no defense witnesses, and Trump won't testify either. The case may go to jury next week. [New York Times]
- Around 50 koi fish have apparently been stolen out of San Jose's Japanese Friendship Garden. [NBC Bay Area]
- The suspected serial stabber in Davis continues to evade police, and UC Davis students say the mood around town is "really grim" and "eerie." [SFGate]
