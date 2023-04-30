According to the San Jose Police Department, three individuals sustained non-life-threatening injuries, while another was left in critical condition.

The incident occurred at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning in the area of South Almaden Drive and Post Street, as KRON4 reported. The area appears to be a parking lot.

Responding officers discovered a man who had been stabbed and was in critical condition. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Further investigation revealed that a fight had broken out earlier, resulting in three additional victims who had transported themselves to local hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening stab wounds, according to KNTV.

The victims' identities, ages, and other information haven't been released to teh public yet. And as of now, the details surrounding the altercation are still unclear, and the incident remains under investigation by the San Jose Police Department.

The department is asking those in the community with any information to get in contact.

Feature Image via Google Street View.