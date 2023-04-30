- The PG&E power outage that began Wednesday night and at its height affected 9,000 people in San Francisco and persisted for days for several customers in the Financial District finally ended Saturday morning. PG&E said the cause of the blackout, which in total hit the Financial District, North Beach, Russian Hill, and Nob Hill neighborhoods, was damage to some of its underground equipment near Clay and Montgomery Streets. [KRON4]
- Former Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey, criticized Elon Musk's leadership of the company in a series of social media posts on new platform BlueSky. Dorsey stated that Musk "should have walked away" from the company — a 180 from Dorsey's previous remarks, where he called Musk the "singular solution" to take over Twitter. [KNTV]
- After being closed Saturday due to flood risk, officials are fully reopening Yosemite on Monday after the floods didn’t quite materialize. Still, officials are worried about greater flood risk across the Central Valley in the coming months and are working to prepare infrastructure. [Mercury News]
- Santa Rosa police say that in the early hours of Saturday morning, a woman jumped out of a car in the middle of a high-speed chase in the city to turn herself in to law enforcement, saying that the driver ignored her requests to be released. The driver, since captured, has been charged with false imprisonment, among other violations. [KNTV]
- On Saturday, Santa Rosa police reported that a group of people outside a residence were shot by two gunmen, resulting in non-life-threatening injuries for two individuals. [KPIX]
- The Warriors-Kings game at 12:30 p.m. Sunday is a winner-take-all for Round 1 of the series. [KTVU]
Image via Unsplash/Kenniku Tolato.