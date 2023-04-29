Two separate blazes occurred in San Francisco late Friday night and early Saturday morning, one in a warehouse and one in a residence. The house fire sadly claimed the life of one resident.

Around 7:00 a.m. Saturday morning, a fire broke out on Byxbee Street in San Francisco's Ingleside neighborhood, the San Francisco Fire Department said on Twitter.

Firefighters responding to the scene found one adult occupant inside suffering from serious injuries, spokesperson Capt. Jonathan Baxter said, as the Chronicle reported. The victim was rescued and treated by emergency responders, but succumbed to their injuries shortly afterwards.

The fire was contained within 30 minutes, according to the department. The San Francisco Fire Investigation Task Force is reportedly still investigating the incident, Baxter said.

Another fire in a warehouse in San Francisco's Bayview-Hunters Point neighborhood took place Friday night, as KNTV reported. The blaze reportedly began as a vegetation fire in a nearby homeless encampment and then spread to the City Lights SF Showroom on the 700 block of Bayshore Boulevard around 10:30 p.m.

A crew of 70 firefighters were trying to keep the flames away from a nearby (very flammable) paint store, according to KNTV. The fire was contained in about an hour-and-a-half, according to Capt. Baxter.

Image via San Francisco Fire Department.