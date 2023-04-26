A ninth grade girl was stabbed Tuesday at Walnut Creek’s Northgate High School, and while another ninth-grader is in custody on attempted murder and mayhem charges, a vice principal at the school is being praised for his swift intervention.

Another disturbing example in a recent trend of violence at Bay Area schools occurred Tuesday, as KPIX reports that a ninth grade student was stabbed at Walnut Creek’s Northgate High School. According to media reports, the victim was a ninth grade girl and the suspect a fellow ninth-grader, and the two are described as acquaintances. But KGO adds that a vice principal is credited with subduing the suspect before law enforcement arrived.

"Our vice principal was the one able to tackle him," a parent of an eyewitness student, Tamara Biener, told KGO. "My son, he just got out of a class he saw the gentleman, the vice principal choke holding him [the suspect.]"

According to the Mount Diablo Unified School District, the stabbing occurred shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Law enforcement were dispatched to the scene, and the suspect is in custody without bail at the Contra Costa Juvenile Hall, on attempted murder and mayhem charges. The condition of the victim is still unknown.

According to KPIX, “Investigators determined it was an isolated incident and there were no further threats to students or staff.” Classes are back in session today at Northgate High and other schools in the Mount Diablo Unified School District.

If you have any information on the incident, you’re asked to call the Walnut Creek Police (925) 935-6400, or the anonymous tip line at (925) 943-5865.

Image: Stephen I. via Yelp

