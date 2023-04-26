- Three Oakland men and one San Francisco resident were arrested following a high-speed chase in an allegedly stolen vehicle in Capitola Tuesday. Police deployed a spike strip to disable the vehicle. [Bay Area News Group]
- Santa Rosa police have made an arrest in a February bank robbery. Police say that 41-year-old Rohnert Park resident Christopher Cairati is the prime suspect in an armed robbery at Exchange Bank on Calistoga Road on February 3. [KRON4]
- Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts has declined an invitation to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee regarding the court's ethics rules. Following revelations about Justice Clarence Thomas's billionaire buddy's gifts and an undisclosed property sale by Justice Neil Gorsuch, Roberts told the committee that such an appearance by him would be "exceedingly rare," though the committee continues to push for a new ethics code for the court. [New York Times]
- A high-speed chase in Oakland ended in arrest Tuesday after a car burglary suspect tried to flee from police by car and on foot. [KPIX]
- San Jose police raided a network of underground gambling dens across the city. [KPIX]
- SF-based First Republic Bank continues see its stock price tumble, and this week it tumbled further after pessimistic remarks by a Citi analyst. [KPIX]
- The teachers' union in Oakland has authorized a strike, and teachers were planning to rally outside OUSD headquarters today. [KTVU]
