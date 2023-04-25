- Someone left a note on a door at Palo Alto High School threatening to “shoot up” a classroom, leading the school to lock down for about 30 minutes Tuesday morning. Officers remained on campus throughout the day, but ultimately no incidents were reported. [KPIX]
- Senator Dianne Feinstein’s continued Senate absence over a shingles infection puts Governor Gavin Newsom in an uncomfortable spot, and he’s staying mum on the whole thing. A New York magazine analysis weighs the factors of Newsom’s past relationships with the Gettys, Pelosis, and Feinsteins, and complications from his pledge to appoint a Black woman if Feinstein retired (which could tip the 2024 race for the seat to Barbara Lee). But the magazine sums up Newsom’s inaction by pointing out that Newsom was last spotted “at a 600-acre members-only golf-and-beach club in the Bahamas.” [NY Mag]
- The suspect in the stabbing of tech executive Bob Lee, Nima Momeni, was to be arraigned Tuesday morning, but the arraignment has been delayed by a week so his attorney has more time to prepare. Yet Momeni’s attorney Paula Canny told reporters today "He’s gonna plead not guilty," and offered the defense, "I don’t think you can see anything in the videos." [CNN]
- Castro District Mexican restaurant Copas is pivoting to a new casual, Tijuana-style taco concept just 18 months after opening, perhaps sensing an opportunity after the recent closure of Tacorgasmico. [Hoodline]
- GM self-driving cab company Cruise made a splashy announcement that they’re “running 24/7 across all of San Francisco!,” but the fine print says the robotaxis are only available to the public in certain parts of town, and “all of San Francisco” only applies to company employees and “power users.” [CNBC]
- A “contagion” victim of the Silicon Valley Bank collapse, beleaguered SF-based First Republic Bank announced in a filing that they’re laying off 20-25% of their staff. [SFGate]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist