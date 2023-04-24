- We know a few more details about the victims in Sunday night's shooting in North Beach, and all of them came from outside the city. The deceased was a 23-year-old male from Solano County, and the other victims, who possibly knew each other and/or shot at each other, were two 24-year-old men from Sacramento County, and a 22-year-old male from Alameda County and a 20-year-old female from Contra Costa County, all of whom suffered non-life-threatening injuries. [SFPD / Chronicle]
- The Board of Supervisors' Land Use & Transportation Committee once again delayed a vote — this their second, confirmation vote — on whether to enshrine the Castro Theatre's seating in its landmark preservation language. The vote now moves to next week, with a decisive, full board vote yet to come. [SFist]
- The girlfriend (?) of Bob Lee murder suspect Nima Momeni who called the cops on him in an alleged domestic battery incident last summer, told police she believed he might be bipolar and had intense "mood swings." [Chronicle]
- An underwater earthquake measuring 7.1 in magnitude struck an area Monday near the Kermadec Islands, about 560 miles northeast of New Zealand's North Island, and it posed no tsunami threat to Hawaii or the U.S. mainland. [ABC 7]
- It may not be Wood Street in West Oakland, but an RV encampment along a frontage road in Marin County — Binford Road on the outskirts of Novato — now stretches nearly two miles. [Chronicle]
- The local news was abuzz in recent weeks over an unclaimed, almost expired $1.5 million Powerball jackpot, on a ticket sold in Los Gatos, but the ticketholder came forward at the very last second before the ticket expired. [NBC Bay Area]
- At least some sources are suggesting that Tucker Carlson's firing from Fox News was primarily about the lawsuit they're facing from one of his former female staffers. [NY Mag]
- A group of UC Berkeley students are in their fourth day of occupying the campus' anthropology library, one of only three of its kind in the U.S., in protest after the school announed its planned closure last month. [KPIX]
- RingCentral is canceling its naming-rights contract at the Oakland Coliseum, days after the A's announced they're likely leaving for Vegas. [East Bay Times]
- Check out this aerial drone shot of Hippie Hill, from afar, hour by hour on 4/20, and watch how it fills up, and then fills up with smoke. [DoTheBay/Instagram]
Photo: Jay Barmann/SFist