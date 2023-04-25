- The historic International Hotel, a hotel in Richmond that served Black train car porters in the early 20th Century and was a hub of socializing and labor organizing, went up in flames early Tuesday. The hotel, once owned by the late Ethel Dotson, was abandoned and in disrepair, and had been occupied by squatters in recent years. [East Bay Times]
- More post-pandemic deplorable teens: Due to a rise in "unruly behavior," Great America in Santa Clara is now requiring that all guests age 15 and under must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 21 to remain in the park after 4 p.m. [Chronicle]
- The suspect in the April 4 fatal stabbing of tech executive Bob Lee, Nima Momeni, is being arraigned in San Francisco today. [NBC Bay Area]
- A proposed new toll plaza on Highway 37, on the Solano County side between Vallejo and Sears Point, is angering many commuters, but officials say a toll may be necessary to fund the many improvements needed on the road. [ABC 7]
- This winter's storms have created the ideal conditions for gold to emerge out of the Sierra foothills, and prospectors and panners out there looking for it. [New York Times]
- The Sierra snowpack is going to face its first serious heatwave this week, and with all that snow melting there is the first potential for "disruptive flooding" in the Yosemite Valley and elsewhere in the Central Valley. [Chronicle]
- Yep, Joe Biden is running again, and he's selected Julie Chavez Rodriguez, the granddaughter of labor leader Cesar Chavez, as his campaign chair. [Associated Press]
- California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis announced Monday that she plans to run for governor when Gavin is termed out in 2026. [Politico]
