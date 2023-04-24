A mother of four and her teen daughter were both fatally shot in an Oakland apartment Saturday night, and the daughter's friend, who was at the home for a sleepover, was also wounded.

The tragic shooting occurred at an apartment on Birch Street near 94th Avenue. As the East Bay Times reports, the victims were 44-year-old Rebecca Jenkins and 13-year-old Desiree Jenkins, and the suspect is Rebecca Jenkins's boyfriend, 46-year-old Antion Lamont Powell.

Powell is being held without bail and will be arraigned Tuesday.

A 12-year-old girl was also injured in the shooting, and she was Desiree's best friend, as KTVU reports via the family. She is reportedly in stable condition.

Another of Rebecca Jenkins's daughters, 15-year-old Denise Jenkins, was in the apartment Saturday night and she spoke to KTVU.

"Basically I was laying in bed and I just hear multiple gunshots," Denise Jenkins said. "So my instinct just got up because I need to make sure everything is ok. That’s just how I am. And then I saw him just screaming raging, not saying no words, just raging."

The 15-year-old added to KTVU, regarding her seven-year-old and infant siblings who were unharmed, "I gotta stay strong for the little ones and step up."

Police told the East Bay Times that Rebecca Jenkins and Powell were in a bedroom with their one-year-old infant when the dispute occurred, and the nature of the dispute is still not known. Powell remained at the scene and was arrested by police on suspicion of murder.

These were Oakland's 28th and 29th homicides of the year.

Photo courtesy of the family