- Tucker Carlson has been (apparently) fired from Fox News! Maybe the whole Dominion case didn't come to nothing after all, and now Carlson has reportedly "parted ways" with the network and they say they "thank him for his service." [KRON4 / New York Times]
- Supporters held a rally Sunday for embattled Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price. At the rally, Price said, "I stand before you as the first non-appointed, non-anointed district attorney in Alameda County in over 100 years." [KRON4]
- Bay Area News Group says it has debunked the state's ranking of highest snowpack years in the Sierra, based on a better, apples-to-apples comparison of what a "normal" snowpack is. BANG's data-crunching concludes 1983 should remain highest on the list, with 1952 second, and 2023 coming in fourth. [Bay Area News Group]
- Former National Security Advisor Susan Rice is stepping down from her current role as domestic policy advisor in the Biden White House. This may be part of the fallout from a New York Times investigation into the trafficking of migrant children. [New York Times]
- The Chronicle did some sleuthing on big "Who's taking over the Cliff House?" question, and they found a possible candidate in a real estate firm who attended an RFP meeting and a site inspection, and who previously bid on a cafe project at Coit Tower. Everyone they talked to also suggested that the building has a ton of deferred maintenance issues to address and a multi-million dollar renovation is likely needed. [Chronicle]
- California's reservoirs are quickly filling up, and the snowmelt has only barely begun. Lake Oroville is now at 89% of capacity. [KRON4]
- Lizzo brought a big group of drag queens on stage with her in Knoxville, Tennessee on Friday, in protest of the state's ban on public drag performances. [ABC 7]