- Game 4 in the first-round Warriors-Kings playoffs is taking place Sunday at 12:30 in San Francisco, and Draymond Green is still suspended. The Warriors are hoping to even out the series, as the Kings lead the series 2-1. [CBS Sports]
- Three armed men carrying rifles allegedly took $100,000 in jewelry, including a Rolex watch, from a victim in a downtown Walnut Creek parking garage on Friday night. One of the men apparently pistol-whipped the victim, and police are still investigating. [KTVU]
- On Saturday night, a shooting occurred at an apartment in East Oakland, resulting in the deaths of a 13-year-old girl and her 44-year-old mother, authorities said. Additionally, a 12-year-old girl was injured in the incident. Police said they arrested the woman's boyfriend as the suspect. [Mercury News]
- A single-car collision occurred in Oakland, leaving one man dead and another injured. The crash involved a Hyundai Elantra with two occupants, one of whom had a warrant for his arrest, and drugs or alcohol were believed to be a factor. [KTVU]
- Another round of layoffs is hitting San Francisco-based Opendoor, a real estate technology company, is cutting approximately 22% of its staff, around 560 positions. This is the second significant layoff for the company since November, when it cut 550 jobs. [SF Standard]
- California has hit its goal of $1.5 million in electric vehicle sales, two years ahead of its target date, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office announced on Friday. [SF Examiner]
- Saturday was Earth Day, and Bay Areans celebrated with volunteer trash and litter pickups. [ABC7]
Image via Unsplash/Ethan Chang.