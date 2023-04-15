Renderings of the proposed 50-story skyscraper in San Francisco’s Outer Sunset neighborhood were released Thursday as part of the application process — and met with mixed reactions from locals.

The proposal, put forth by Reno-based real estate company CH Planning, LLC, aims to put up 712 new apartment units with 113 affordable units, 15,000 square feet of retail space, bike parking, and a basement car lot, the Chronicle reported.

The illustrations reportedly come from the project’s architects, Solomon Cordwell Buenz, and show a thin, tall, silver tower sticking out like a sore thumb above mostly two- and three-story residences.

Proposed skyscraper. Illustration by Solomon Cordwell Buenz.

The proposed development on Sloat Boulevard would reportedly replace an existing garden center and parking lot, and if approved, be the tallest building in the neighborhood.

However, the proposed development has faced criticism from residents and politicians, who argue that the height of the building would take away from the neighborhood's character. In the past, 1,500 people signed a petition to stop a 12-story building at the same location.

"We need housing all through the west side. Absolutely. That site needs housing. But to plop a Salesforce Tower there — it's ridiculous," SF Supervisor Joel Engardio also told ABC7.

City Planning Director Rich Hillis told The Chronicle that the proposed 500-plus-foot tower is too tall for zoning regulations, even accounting for the “state density bonus” that allows for 50% more density when the building has a higher percentage of affordable units.

"I don't know how that footprint is sustainable out here," Sunset resident Suzanne Pullen told ABC7.

RELATED: Developer Wants to Build Massive Residential Building at Sloat Garden Center Site, City Pushes Back About Height [SFist]

Feature image of the skyscraper proposed for 2700 Sloat Boulevard via Solomon Cordwell Buenz.