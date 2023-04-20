- 20,000 people are expected to head to the eastern end of Golden Gate Park for the 4/20 extravaganza today. The free music event — which has essentially become a very pot-friendly music festival with a smoke-out at 4:20 — has Erykah Badu headlining. [NBC Bay Area]
- Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe says the threats and racist messages he receives have escalated as a group of police officers in the city face discipline over a racist texting scandal. Thorpe and Vice Mayor Tamisha Torres-Walker both say they fear for their personal safety and can't trust their own police department. [KTVU]
- Childcare businesses across the Bay Area are getting fewer and farther between, creating a crisis for parents as spaces dwindle and costs rise. The industry was hit hard by the pandemic, and hundreds of childcare businesses shuttered in the East and South Bay. [Bay Area News Group]
- Sacramento Kings fans, used to clanging cowbells on their home turf, are being told to leave their cowbells at home or else see the confiscated at the gates at the Chase Center for today's playoff game. The cowbells have been a thing ever since former Los Angeles Lakers coach Phil Jackson called Sacramento a "cow town" two decades ago. [KPIX]
- SpaceX's Starship test launch today was a failure, but Elon Musk had already tried to temper expectations, it didn't explode on the launchpad, and there are more rockets where that came from. [CNBC / NY Times]
- In case you hadn't heard, and you're headed to Coachella for Weekend 2, Frank Ocean has dropped out of the lineup as the Sunday headliner, and Blink 182 might be stepping in. [Bay Area News Group]
- An informal poll by the New York Times has named the avocado as the official state food of California. [New York Times]
Top image: 4/20 in '22. Photo by Joe Kukura/SFist