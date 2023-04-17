- A fresh cold front will bring cooler temperatures the next three days, and some scattered showers Monday around the Bay. You likely woke up in the gray fog, and that will continue, but the sun may poke out late this afternoon. [Chronicle]
- The family of 34-year-old Claudio Joel Martinez, a father of four, is mourning his loss after he was killed in a freeway shooting in Oakland last week. Martinez has been identified as the victim in the Wednesday shooting on I-580 near Lake Merritt. [KTVU]
- Two businesses in SF's Sunset District, Thai Nghiep Ky Mi Gia restaurant on Noriega Street and Cafe Bakery a block away, were both hit by burglars Friday morning. [KPIX]
- The much-anticipated launch of SpaceX’s Starship, which is the largest, heaviest, and most powerful rocket ever built, was scrubbed Monday morning and delayed at least 48 hours after “issues arose.” [KPIX]
- Today would ordinarily be Tax Day, but many counties in California, including San Francisco, were given storm disaster-related relief by the IRS in the form of an automatic extension to October 16, 2023. [Kiplinger]
- There was an unexplained delay today in the start of the Delaware trial in which Dominion Voting Systems has sued Fox News for defamation, but it is now set to begin tomorrow unless a settlement is in the works. [Associated Press]
- Evans Chebet of Kenya won his second back-to-back Boston Marathon this morning, with a time of 2 hours 5 minutes 54 seconds. [New York Times]
Top image: Photo by Joel Engardio/Twitter