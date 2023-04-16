BART police arrested seven different people at five East Bay stations on Thursday night for a range of offenses, including illegal weapons, drug paraphernalia, and other disturbances, according to a statement from the department posted on Facebook.

At one point in the night, four patrol cars were lined up waiting to take those arrested to Alameda County Jail, KRON4 reported.

As the agency said in its statement, one San Francisco resident, 30-year-old Jasmine Hatter, was reportedly taken into custody by BART police after she threatened another person on board a train and brandished a knife near Castro Valley Station. Another San Francisco resident, 30-year-old Christopher Harris, was also arrested for creating a disturbance while under the influence of alcohol on a train near Lake Merritt Station. Harris also apparently attempted to bite an officer while he was being detained.

A 31-year-old Oakland resident, Antianelle Bigsby, also reportedly caused a disturbance for other passengers Thursday night on a train near Lake Merritt Station, and was found to have two concealed fixed-blade knives upon being detained.

Four other people were arrested and found to have open outstanding warrants. Union City resident 28-year-old Matthew Hendry was booked for fare evasion at MacArthur Station, and Eureka resident 35-year-old Charles Lemmon was found with drug paraphernalia at Ashby Station. South San Francisco resident 32-year-old Oscar Rostran was also found with drug paraphernalia on a train near Fruitvale Station, and a search revealed he also was in possession of fentanyl. 41-year-old Lawrence Spragan was arrested during a welfare check at MacArthur Station.

Image via BART Police.