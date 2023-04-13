A yet-unidentified driver of a Toyota Tacoma died after being shot and colliding with another vehicle just before midnight Wednesday night, in a shooting that happened on I-580 but whose aftermath spilled into a gas station on Lakeshore Avenue in Oakland.

The East Bay is still reeling from yet another freeway shooting, as a five-year-old girl was just shot and killed on I-880 in Fremont Saturday night. Just three nights later, some 30 miles north just near Lake Merritt, NBC Bay Area reports a Wednesday night freeway shooting killed one person. The California Highway Patrol was reportedly alerted to the incident around 11:55 p.m. Wednesday night.

KTVU has some security video of the shooting’s aftermath seen above. “The shooting occurred on the freeway, but the drivers of two vehicles exited on Lakeshore Avenue just by the Trader Joe's at Lake Merritt,” that station reports. “New video from an area gas station shows the truck hitting the back of a Toyota Camry before hitting a light pole.”

#BREAKING: One person died overnight after a freeway shooting on Interstate 580 in Oakland, according to the CHP. https://t.co/1ylVJsrDCm pic.twitter.com/qTqQuLIEar — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) April 13, 2023



We don’t know the name of the victim, KTVU simply identifies the victim as “The driver of a green Toyota Tacoma.” It’s also unclear whether the victim died from the shooting, or the collision afterward.

Active scene at 580 off ramp to Lakeshore Ave in #Oakland following a deadly freeway shooting. I’ll be live from the scene w/ updates on #TodayInTheBay @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/j2Jy6xHpPf — Pete Suratos (@PeteSuratosTV) April 13, 2023

I-580 and the Lakeshore Avenue off-ramp were both closed for about three hours after the incident.

The driver of a Toyota Tacoma was pronounced dead in the I-580 shooting. A damaged Toyota Camry was also somehow involved. https://t.co/z4KiH54Qqv@DaveKTVU is live on scene near Lake Merritt pic.twitter.com/q7hPHsbcgr — KTVU (@KTVU) April 13, 2023



This comes not just three days after the aforementioned shooting of five-year-old Eliyanah Crisostomo, but also as the November 2021 Oakland freeway shooting of two-year-old Jasper Wu is controversially back in the headlines. SFGate adds that “One person was also killed in an I-580 shooting in Oakland in late March.”

There were 154 total freeway shootings in the Bay Area in 2022, double the number that occurred last year in Los Angeles. The rate of shootings on local freeways doubled between 2019 and 2021 — four years ago, 82 incidents were recorded in 12 months.

