- The cost to attend Saturday’s Warriors-Kings Game 1 is reportedly the most expensive for a non-finals game ever. The average ticket costs $668 (compared to the regular season average ticket price for a Kings' game of $95). [KRON4]
- Even a mayor isn’t immune to a classic Bay Area smash-and-grab. Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao’s car was reportedly broken into Thursday night while she was attending the premiere of the new Steph Curry documentary at Grand Lake Theater near Lake Merritt. [KTVU]
- Authorities are investigating a fatal police-involved shooting in Newark, as police say they shot at carjacking suspects who had a non-lethal air pistol. The shooting left one man dead and another injured. [KRON4]
- A second-grade teacher at two San Bruno elementary schools, Jeremy Yeh, was arrested on Friday for allegedly sexually assaulting at least three of his female students between 2016 and 2019. He is facing felony charges of lewd and lascivious acts. [KPIX]
- The Chief Public Defender in Contra Costa County, Ellen McDonnell, said that about 40% of Antioch police department's 99 sworn officers were involved in the racist text scandal that’s roiling the city, an estimate that has risen from 20% after the texts have been released. [ABC7]
- It’s SF Restaurant Week, and Eater has a roundup of where to go for every meal.
