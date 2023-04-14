A big development in last Saturday's I-880 shooting of five-year-old Eliyanah Crisostomo, as two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder, and both are alleged gang members who are suspected to be involved in a separate freeway shooting where no one was hurt.

There have been a couple of East Bay freeway shootings in the last week, but the one that took the life of five-year-old Eliyanah Crisostomo is obviously generating more outrage and headlines. Crisostomo and her family were traveling to a family birthday dinner on I-880 in Fremont last Saturday night, when gunfire struck their car at around 6:40 p.m. near the Dixon Landing exit of southbound I-880 and killed young Eliyanah Crisostomo. And while there had been frustration at the lack of leads or arrests earlier this week, KTVU reported early Friday morning that two men have been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Per KTVU, 29-year-old Humberto Anaya and 27-year-old Emmanuel Sarango were both arrested last weekend, according to court records. A third suspect, Kristo Valderrama, was arrested in connection with a separate freeway shooting last weekend in which Anaya is also suspected of being involved with. No one was struck or hurt in the other shooting.

KTVU adds, according to their sources, that “the men are alleged gang members.”

Santa Cruz police, California Highway Patrol officers, and Scotts Valley police spotted a red car that was considered a suspect vehicle last weekend, and someone reportedly tossed a gun out of that vehicle. While that was considered a dead lead at the time, authorities have apparently since connected some dots and have associated that same vehicle with the shooting that killed Eliyanah Crisostomo.

Both Anaya and Sarango are expected to appear in court Friday morning, according to KTVU.

Alameda County prosecutors have reportedly not yet declined has not decided whether they will be filing murder charges, but Anaya and Valderrama have reportedly already been charged by with assault with a firearm and gun charges over the other, separate freeway shooting.

Related: Five-Year-Old Girl Killed In Freeway Shooting In Fremont [SFist]

Image via GoFundMe

