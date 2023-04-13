- A third baby falcon hatched at the Berekeley nest Thursday afternoon, and there’s video. Revel in the squee of a third baby falcon hatching in this year’s batch of hatchlings, as third third li’l baby falcon hatched Thursday afternoon, with the fourth expected any minute now. [Cal Falcons via Youtube]
- The SF Board of Supervisors voted to name a street in Chinatown “Emperor Norton Way.” It’s the 600 block of Commercial Street in Chinatown, and Norton himself lived there from around 1865 until his death in 1880. [Hoodline]
- That Pier 70 development coming to Dogpatch announced its first retail tenants, and Standard Deviant Brewing and Breadbelly bakery, are among them. Per the Examiner, other retail tenants will include “custom sneaker designer Studio Duskus,” “ Florist Marbled Mint, design studio Prowl Studio and alternative motorcycle dealer Scuderia.” [Examiner]
- Workers at Berkeley’s salvage store Urban Ore have won their fight to unionize, but the store’s management insists they’ll appeal the vote. [Berkeleyside]
- More “Boy does this look like corruption” trouble for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who it seems neglected to disclose a 2014 real estate deal with billionaire buddy Harlan Crow. [CNN]
- And also…. Harlan Crow is an avid collector of Nazi memorabilia?!? [The Washintonian]
Image: Cal Falcons via Youtube