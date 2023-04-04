- After we got word last Thursday that former president Donald Trump would be indicted, Trump was arrested and arraigned Tuesday in Manhattan, looking awfully angry throughout the proceedings. “The defendant, Donald J. Trump, falsified New York business records in order to conceal an illegal conspiracy to undermine the integrity of the 2016 presidential election,” prosecutor Chris Conroy said at Trump’s arraignment. [NY Times]
“I wish you well” pic.twitter.com/amam5rTPWR— Adam (@adamgreattweet) April 4, 2023
- After Monday’s tragic and unexpected passing of Heklina, Sister Roma updated the community that Heklina’s autopsy will be performed Thursday in London. “As of today, Heklina is at rest in the Westminster Public Mortuary where an autopsy will be performed on Thursday to hopefully determine the cause of death,” Roma posted to Facebook. “Peaches [Christ] says she cannot leave Heklina alone in London until she has some answers so she will not be returning to San Francisco until Friday.” [Roma Roma via Facebook]
- 43-year-old Dogpatch diner Just For You Cafe had its final day in business on Monday, with owner Reid Hannula saying, “We’ve made no money since COVID.” The cafe originally opened in Potrero Hill in 1980, switched to a Southern cuisine menu under new ownership in 1990, moved to Dogpatch in 2002, and longtime employee Hannula took ownership in 2018. [Chronicle]
- Even the mighty Cupertino-based Apple is conducting a round of layoffs, though the number is “likely very small” compared to the tens of thousands of layoffs at some other tech companies. [The Verge]
- A fisherman is missing after his boat capsized Monday night in Suisun Bay, and the Coast Guard is asking boaters to alert them to any information or signs of someone. [KRON4]
- Petaluma police are seeking a silver four-door sedan they say was involved in a hit-and-run at 10:45 a.m. Sunday near the 600 block of Petaluma Boulevard North, and they’ve released images of the suspect vehicle. [KPIX]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist