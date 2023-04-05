- One teen suspect is being charged as a juvenile in the killing of two Berkeley brothers at an Airbnb house party last October. Angel and Jazy Sotelo were killed while attending the Oct. 1 party on the 950 block of Apgar Street. [KRON4]
- Some suspects have been ramming garage doors in the Berkeley hills, apparently for sport. There have been 12 incidents according to Berkeley police, and only one of those included an item stolen; the other incidents were all just vandalism using stolen cars to do the damage. [KTVU]
- Three suspects from the Sacramento area were arrested Tuesday for retail theft, at a Walmart in American Canyon, and were allegedly found in possession of fentanyl and other drugs. [KRON4]
- School enrollments in the Bay Area have dropped for the sixth consecutive year, mirroring a trend that's being seen across California. [Bay Area News Group]
- A 25-year-old TikTok influencer, Cheyenne Hunt, is running for Congress in Southern California and hopes to be the first Gen Z woman in the House. [Bay Area News Group]
- The New York Times has profiled a public elementary school in Los Angeles where "the pandemic never ended." [New York Times]
- The full moon this month, the so-called Pink Moon, will peak just after midnight on Thursday morning. [CNN]
- Klaus Teuber, creator of the Catan, a.k.a. Settlers of Catan, board game series, has died at age 70. [Associated Press]
Photo: Leo Korman