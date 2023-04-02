Two San Franciscans, Danesha Morales, 26, and Breanna Lewis, 36, have been arrested on suspicion of arson, burglary, and felony vandalism, in connection with a fire at a Rohnert Park multi-family complex in January, according to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.

The fire was first reported around 1 a.m. January 9th, when a resident of the condominium, on the 1000 block of Golf Course Drive, noticed the smell of smoke when they got home and called 9-1-1, according to KRON4. It ultimately displaced at least one person and causing an estimated $200,000 of damage, though no injuries or deaths were reported, the department said.

The fire’s circumstances were considered suspicious, and an arson investigator reportedly determined that the condo had been vandalized and more evidence pointed to an intentionally set fire. Two months later, authorities identified the suspects.

Morales and Lewis, both current San Francisco residents, had previously lived in the same Roehnert Park condo that was set on fire, the Press Democrat reported.

“This was not a random act of violence; rather a planned attack to the victim’s property,” Rohnert Park Deputy Public Safety Chief Aaron Johnson said to the Press Democrat.

Morales was arrested March 2, and Lewis was arrested Friday, according to KTVU. Both were reportedly booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of arson of an inhabited structure, burglary, and felony vandalism.

As Johnson said in a press release, no more information was released at this time, “based on the complexity of this investigation and to preserve the integrity of the case.”

Image via Unsplash/Jen Theodore.